No Internal Conflict In Congress, Cabinet Formation On Track: Satheesan

No internal conflict, cabinet formation coordinated: VD Satheesan

Senior Congress leader VD Satheesan, who is the designated Kerala Chief Minister, on Saturday said that there was no internal conflict within party leadership and clarified that cabinet formation, along with organisational decisions, were being taken in coordination with senior party leaders. "The formation of the Cabinet is decided after discussions with senior party leaders. Nothing happened in Congress the way some journalists intended. Some people saw us as enemies," Satheesan told reporters here.

KC Venugopal to coordinate with central leadership

He further stated that approvals from the top leadership, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi, are coordinated through All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary KC Venugopal. "The person responsible for obtaining the approval of the Congress president and Rahul Gandhi for the decisions taken here is AICC general secretary KC Venugopal. All the papers for approval go through him," Satheesan said.

Emphasising his personal rapport with party leadership, he said, "KC Venugopal is a person occupying the highest and most important position. Earlier, when he saw us, AK Antony used to say, 'Great friends are coming'. The two of us have travelled all over the world together. We share such a great emotional bond."

The Kerala CM-designate further stressed organisational unity, stating, "Organisational matters and administrative matters in Keralam will only be done after discussion together. There is no conflict between us on any issue. There is no problem between us that cannot be solved if we sit together for 15 minutes. By tomorrow afternoon, the list of the Chief Minister and 20 ministers will be submitted to the Governor."

Earlier in the day, Satheesan said the United Democratic Front (UDF) would submit the list of ministers to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar on Sunday as discussions over cabinet formation continued among alliance partners. He confirmed that the process of cabinet formation was in its final stages and said all ministers would take the oath along with him on May 18. "Discussions are ongoing, and tomorrow we will provide the list of ministers to the Governor. All the ministers will be taking the oath," he said.

UDF to uphold secular position

After meeting leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Satheesan asserted that the UDF would continue to uphold its secular position even when a "hate campaign" was being propagated by "some forces" in Keralam. "There are some forces in Keralam trying to propagate a hate campaign. But the Muslim League and their leader, Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, took a strong secular stand. Together, they have taken a firm secular position, and the UDF stance is also secular. We will continue it," Satheesan said.

He further alleged that both the BJP and CPI(M) had attempted to target the UDF over its alliance with the IUML during the election campaign. "BJP has been raising allegations, saying it is because of the League. CPM and BJP made allegations, but the people rejected them. We secured 102 seats," he said.

The Congress-led UDF secured a decisive mandate in the 140-member Keralam Assembly by winning 102 seats, ending the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule in the state.

Satheesan, who has served as Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Keralam Legislative Assembly since 2021, was officially named for the Chief Ministerial post on May 14. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)