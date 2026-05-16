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PM Modi Praises Indian Diaspora In Netherlands Proud Contributions To Dutch Society & Economy


2026-05-16 07:45:20
(MENAFN- AsiaNet News)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the outstanding contributions of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands. Dutch leadership consistently praises their positive impact on society and economy. In this video: 0:00 – PM Narendra Modi's Address 1:00 – Indian Diaspora's Contributions in Netherlands 2:00 – Impact on Dutch Society & Economy

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AsiaNet News

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