PM Modi Praises Indian Diaspora In Netherlands Proud Contributions To Dutch Society & Economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlights the outstanding contributions of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands. Dutch leadership consistently praises their positive impact on society and economy. In this video: 0:00 – PM Narendra Modi's Address 1:00 – Indian Diaspora's Contributions in Netherlands 2:00 – Impact on Dutch Society & Economy

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