KP Procurement Watchdog Voids Tenders For Solar And Mechanical Projects
KPPRA Registrar of Appeals Shahid Hussain heard the appeals filed by Nauman Kundi, after which tenders related to TMAs including Takht Nusrati, Gumbat, Jandola, Lachi, Takht Bhai, Babuzai, Local Government Peshawar, Lal Qila, Upper Mohmand, and Lower Mohmand were affected.
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According to the authority's decision, the projects ignored the standard bidding documents and mandatory conditions set by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). Additionally, the legal procedure for addressing complaints was not properly followed.
KPPRA has directed the concerned institutions to restart the procurement process for all projects in accordance with the law, while the administrative department has also been ordered to investigate the irregularities.
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