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KP Procurement Watchdog Voids Tenders For Solar And Mechanical Projects

KP Procurement Watchdog Voids Tenders For Solar And Mechanical Projects


2026-05-16 07:34:29
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (KPPRA) has declared the tenders of 11 Tehsil Municipal Administrations (TMAs) invalid over serious irregularities in solarization, electrical, and mechanical projects across various districts.

KPPRA Registrar of Appeals Shahid Hussain heard the appeals filed by Nauman Kundi, after which tenders related to TMAs including Takht Nusrati, Gumbat, Jandola, Lachi, Takht Bhai, Babuzai, Local Government Peshawar, Lal Qila, Upper Mohmand, and Lower Mohmand were affected.

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According to the authority's decision, the projects ignored the standard bidding documents and mandatory conditions set by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC). Additionally, the legal procedure for addressing complaints was not properly followed.

KPPRA has directed the concerned institutions to restart the procurement process for all projects in accordance with the law, while the administrative department has also been ordered to investigate the irregularities.

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Tribal News Network

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