Enemies Launch Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih's Industrial Infrastructure
According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.
“A missile attack on an industrial infrastructure facility. There is damage,” Vilkul wrote.
According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.Read also: One person killed and two wounded in Kherson due to Russian artillery shelling
As reported, since Friday evening, the Russian army has attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times; one person was injured.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
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