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Enemies Launch Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih's Industrial Infrastructure

Enemies Launch Missile Strike On Kryvyi Rih's Industrial Infrastructure


2026-05-16 07:30:08
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched a missile strike on Kryvyi Rih, causing damage to industrial infrastructure.

According to Ukrinform, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, reported this on Telegram.

“A missile attack on an industrial infrastructure facility. There is damage,” Vilkul wrote.

According to preliminary data, there were no casualties.

Read also: One person killed and two wounded in Kherson due to Russian artillery shelling

As reported, since Friday evening, the Russian army has attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region more than 20 times; one person was injured.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service

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UkrinForm

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