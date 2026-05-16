SCTIMST Developing World-Class, Cost-Effective Indigenous Medical Devices: Dr. Jitendra Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 16 (IANS) Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology and Earth Sciences Dr. Jitendra Singh on Saturday praised the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) for developing world-class, indigenous and affordable medical devices and successfully transferring innovative technologies to industry every year.

Virtually addressing the annual convocation of the 42nd batch of SCTIMST in Thiruvananthapuram, Singh congratulated the graduating students and the institute on its Golden Jubilee celebrations.

He highlighted the institute's growing contribution to healthcare innovation, medical research and advanced clinical care.

“The institute's unique focus on creating highly effective, indigenous and cost-efficient medical devices has made it one of the leading institutions of its kind,” the minister stated.

“Several technologies developed at the institute are transferred to industry annually, including seven technologies scheduled for transfer this year,” he added.

Singh also lauded the approval for the appointment of nearly 800 permanent faculty members, stating that the move would almost double the institute's working capacity.

He appreciated the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for establishing the nine-floor Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY) block and the four-floor services block, saying the facilities would strengthen SCTIMST into one of the country's largest centres for neurosurgery and cardiac sciences.

He congratulated the institute's doctors for treating over 17,000 patients under the Ayushman Bharat scheme since 2020.

Referring to the foundation stone laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Malini Vasundhara Centre, Singh described it as a major step forward in precision-based and non-invasive treatment for neurological and oncological diseases.

Highlighting the institute's collaborative initiatives, Singh referred to the eight-institution MoU initiative as a unique effort that brought together leading national institutions to create a synergistic research ecosystem and strengthen interdisciplinary innovation in healthcare and science.

The minister also appreciated the collaboration between the Indian Space Research Organisation and SCTIMST in the field of space medicine, stating that the partnership would open new opportunities for research, innovation and clinical practice in emerging medical science domains.