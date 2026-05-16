India Arrests Second Mastermind In Neet Case Accused Had Direct Access To Biology Papers

India's Central Bureau of Investigation has identified another mastermind who was the source for leak of Neet-UG 2026 exam 's Biology questions.

The accused, identified as Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a senior botany teacher from Pune, Maharashtra has been arrested at Delhi after thorough interrogation by CBI.

She was involved in the Neet UG 2026 Examination process and appointed by NTA as an expert. She had complete access to the Botony and Zoology question papers.

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During April 2026, she allegedly mobilised prospective Neet examination candidates through Manisha Wagmare of Pune (arrested on May 14) and conducted special coaching classes for these students at her Pune residence.

During these classes she explained and disclosed various questions from Botany and Zoology subjects, made the students note down the questions in their notebooks and mark them in their text books.

Most of these questions tallied with the actual question paper of the Neet-UG 2026 examination held on May 3.

In the last 24 hours, CBI has also conducted searches at 6 locations across the country and seized several incriminating documents, laptops, bank statements and mobile phones. Detailed analysis of the seized items is going on.

So far, a total of nine people have now been arrested in this case.

They were identified as PV Kulkarni, the kingpin in the case, Dhananjay Lokhanda from Ahilyanagar (Maharashtra), Manisha Waghmare from Pune, Shubham Khairnar from Nashik, Mangilal Biwal, Vikas Biwal and Dinesh Biwal from Jaipur, and Yash Yadav from Gurugram. Several other suspects are currently being examined, the authority said.

Out of these, five of the accused have already been produced before the court and taken into 7 days police custody remand for detailed interrogation. Two accused who were arrested yesterday have produced before the court in Pune and shifted to Delhi after taking Transit Remand. They are being produced before the Delhi court.

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