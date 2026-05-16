Rainy And Unstable Weather Expected In Baku And Across Azerbaijan On May 17

MENAFN - AzerNews) Intermittent rain is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula on May 17, with occasional intensification and possible thunderstorms,reports, citing the National Hydrometeorology Service.

The weather will remain unstable throughout the day, with a chance of lightning in some parts of the peninsula. A northwesterly wind, which will occasionally strengthen, is expected to gradually weaken during the daytime.

Air temperatures in Baku and Absheron are forecast to be 14–16°C at night and 17–21°C during the day. Atmospheric pressure is expected to reach 752 mm of mercury, while relative humidity will range between 75% and 80%.

In other regions of Azerbaijan, similar unstable conditions are expected, with intermittent rainfall in several areas. Heavy precipitation is likely in some locations, accompanied by thunderstorms and possible hail. Fog is also expected in parts of the country.

In higher mountainous areas, precipitation may turn to snow. Western winds will occasionally strengthen in certain regions.

Across the regions, temperatures will vary between 13–16°C at night and 21–26°C during the day, while in mountainous areas nighttime temperatures will range from 4–9°C and daytime temperatures from 12–17°C, reaching up to 20–22°C in some higher-altitude locations.