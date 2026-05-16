PM Modi Recalls 2014 Lok Sabha Election Results During His Netherlands Address, Says 'May 16 Is Very Special'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, addressed a community programme in The Hague, Netherlands, on Saturday and described May 16 as“very special".

PM Modi, in his address, emphasised the deep emotional bond between India and its diaspora, while highlighting the preservation of cultural heritage, the community's contributions around the world, and the growing ties between India and the Netherlands.

Why did PM Modi call May 16 'very special'?

Marking the importance of the occasion, PM Modi recalled that on May 16, 2014, the results of the 2014 Indian general election were declared, giving the National Democratic Alliance (NDA ) led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) a clear mandate to establish a stable majority government after years of Indian National Congress (INC)-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, according to ANI.

"Today is May 16, and this day is very special for another reason as well. Twelve years ago today, on May 16, 2014, something special happened. On this very day in 2014, the results of the Lok Sabha elections were announced. After decades, it became certain that a stable and full majority government would be formed in India. That was one day, and this is today's day," the Prime Minister noted.

Reflecting on his years in public life, PM Modi mentioned that his work has always been guided by a spirit of service and the trust placed in him by the people.

"The faith of crores of Indians does not let me stop, nor does it let me tire," he stated, adding,“I chose the path from 'I' to 'we'. Then your happiness became my happiness, and your welfare became my duty."

The Prime Minister reflected on his lengthy tenure in public office, stating,“13 years as Chief Minister... 12 years as Prime Minister... in the democratic world, for 25 years... the unwavering support of crores and crores of voters... this is a matter of immense good fortune for me.”

He stated that the backing he has received over the years goes beyond politics and represents a deep emotional bond with the people.

PM Modi lauds Indian diaspora, extends gratitude to people and Netherlands govt

PM Modi said that interacting with the Indian diaspora is always a joyful experience and noted that the warmth and enthusiasm of the gathering in the Netherlands made him feel as though he were attending a festive celebration in India.

He praised the Indian community for its valuable contributions to Dutch society and the economy, adding that people across India take pride in the achievements of Indians living abroad.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to the people and government of the Netherlands on behalf of 140 crore Indians for their support and goodwill toward the Indian community.

He mentioned that the experiences of Indian families settled abroad are not merely accounts of migration, but stories of perseverance and advancement achieved through numerous hardships, noting that despite crossing oceans and living far from their homeland, generations of Indians have preserved a vibrant cultural identity. The Prime Minister said that while many civilizations and traditions have faded over time, India's rich and diverse culture continues to thrive in the hearts of its people across the world.

He also praised the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands for maintaining their linguistic and cultural heritage. He specifically appreciated community radio stations in the country for promoting Indian traditions and music and helping younger generations remain connected to their roots.

"Generations have changed, countries have changed, environments have changed... but the family values have not changed, the sense of belonging has not changed. Because you have not abandoned the language of your ancestors. You adopted the Dutch language, but you did not abandon the languages of your ancestors either. Our community radio stations are very popular here. Through them, Indian music and culture are reaching Dutch families as well", PM Modi said.

(With inputs from ANI)