Ravi Mohan Breaks Down At Press Conference, Makes Shocking Claims About Marriage

Actor Ravi Mohan broke down at a press conference while speaking about his divorce and personal struggles. He made serious allegations about his marriage and custody issues, sparking viral discussion and strong reactions on social media.

Actor Ravi Mohan held a surprise press conference where he openly spoke about his ongoing divorce battle and personal struggles. Videos from the interaction are now going viral on social media, especially moments where the actor appeared emotional and broke down while discussing his family situation.

During the interaction, Ravi Mohan revealed that he has decided not to work in films until his divorce case is resolved. He said the emotional stress and humiliation of the past few years have deeply affected him. The actor also claimed he is being prevented from meeting his children.

“I can't live without my children,” Ravi said emotionally while speaking to the media.

Ravi Mohan made several serious allegations regarding his marriage. He claimed that he was“forced into the marriage” and alleged that threats were used against him at the time.

“They threatened me and got me married,” he said, adding that his life became“a living hell” soon after and that he faced mental torture from the beginning of the relationship.

The actor also claimed that security guards had been placed at his children's school and that even his phone connection had been disconnected.

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Ravi Mohan also spoke about Keneesha and the intense online criticism surrounding their relationship. According to him, the constant social media attacks forced her to step away.

“I just want her to be peaceful and happy, wherever she is,” he said.

He further alleged that some individuals were using PR teams and online campaigns to target him personally.