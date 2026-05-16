Job Applicant Rejected Because His Old Office Was 600 Metres Away Strange Email Goes Viral

A job aspirant was left stunned after a company rejected his application for his previous workplace was located just“approximately 600 meters” away from their office. The candidate shared his experience on the popular subreddit r/IndianWorkplace under the title,“Rejected because my previous company is only 600 meters away from their office.”

According to the viral post, the company had appreciated his profile and professional experience, but eventually declined to proceed with his application due to an internal policy linked to confidentiality and data security concerns.

Sharing a screenshot of the rejection email, the candidate described it as“the most funny rejection mail” he had ever received. He jokingly remarked that the company appeared to have gone to the extent of calculating the exact distance between the two offices, writing,“They actually measured the distance.”

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Rejected because my previous company is only 600 meters away from their office by u/Mother-Charity-3369 in IndianWorkplace

Despite finding the explanation bizarre, the candidate admitted he appreciated the company's transparency, noting that it was at least more honest than the usual“we moved forward with other candidates” response.

In the email posted online, the company clarified that the rejection had nothing to do with the applicant's abilities. The message stated,“We liked your profile and experience. However, due to internal management policies related to confidentiality and data security, we are unable to move forward with your application at this time, as your previous company is located approximately 600 meters from our office.”

The firm further emphasised that the decision was“not a reflection of your capabilities or professionalism.”

The candidate deliberately chose not to disclose the company's identity, explaining that he did not want to create unnecessary trouble for either side. Instead, he shared the incident simply because he found the situation too unusual to ignore, quipping that the“corporate world is amazing sometimes.”

The post quickly sparked widespread discussion online, with social media users divided over the company's reasoning. While some mocked the policy as excessive and outdated, others pointed out that employees from multiple firms often work within the same office complexes, making a 600-metre restriction seem impractical.