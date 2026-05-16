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Kuwaiti Oil Price Rises $1.87 To $124.03 Per Barrel

Kuwaiti Oil Price Rises $1.87 To $124.03 Per Barrel


2026-05-16 06:35:59
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by $1.87 to $124.03 per barrel in Friday's trading, compared to $122.16 per barrel in the previous session, according to figures released by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

In global markets, Brent crude futures gained $3.54 to settle at $109.26 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by $4.25 to close at $105.42 per barrel.

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The Peninsula

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