Kuwaiti Oil Price Rises $1.87 To $124.03 Per Barrel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kuwait: The price of Kuwaiti oil rose by $1.87 to $124.03 per barrel in Friday's trading, compared to $122.16 per barrel in the previous session, according to figures released by the Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC).

In global markets, Brent crude futures gained $3.54 to settle at $109.26 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures rose by $4.25 to close at $105.42 per barrel.