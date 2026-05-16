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Trump Warns Taiwan Against Independence
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Donald Trump warned Taiwan today against taking any steps toward declaring independence following his meeting with Xi Jinping during a two-day visit to Beijing departing Beijing, Trump said that he did not want anyone declaring independence and did not want anyone saying that the United States supported such a move. He also noted that he had not yet made a decision regarding arms sales to the island added that he wanted both Taiwan and China to reduce tensions. Meanwhile, Xi reportedly warned that mishandling the Taiwan issue could push Beijing and United States toward conflict said that the Taiwan issue was the most important matter in China-US relations and that if handled properly, relations between the two countries could remain generally stable. However, he warned that mishandling the issue could lead the two countries into confrontation or even conflict the war in the Middle East and its impact on navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, Trump said he had received encouraging remarks from Xi concerning assistance in reopening the strait. He also indicated that Xi had pledged not to supply military equipment to Iran. However, official Chinese statements did not mention these details and instead repeated positions previously expressed since the outbreak of the war on Feb. 28 a related development, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China issued a statement calling for a comprehensive and lasting ceasefire and stressing that maritime routes should be reopened as soon as possible in response to calls from the international community bilateral relations, Trump downplayed several sources of tension between the two countries, including espionage, intellectual property disputes, and cyberattacks attributed to China, saying that both sides engage in similar practices.
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