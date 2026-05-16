Market Sees Fresh Decline As Gold Prices Keep Dropping
According to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association, the price of gold per tola has decreased by Rs. 600, bringing the new price to Rs. 476,262.
Similarly, the price of 10 grams of gold has fallen by Rs. 515 to Rs. 408,317.
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In the international market as well, a decline in gold prices was recorded, where gold became $6 cheaper and reached $4,539 per ounce.
It is worth noting that just a day earlier, the price of gold per tola had also dropped significantly by Rs. 15,500.
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