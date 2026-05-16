Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia Discuss Urban Development Cooperation At WUF13 In Baku

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On May 16, Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan and co-chair of the Azerbaijan–Saudi Arabia Joint Intergovernmental Commission Samir Sharifov met with the head of the Saudi delegation and Minister of Municipalities and Housing Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail in Baku, AzerNEWS reports.

According to the Cabinet of Ministers, the meeting took place on the sidelines of the 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13).

During the discussions, both sides expressed satisfaction that the global urban development forum is being hosted in Baku and welcomed Saudi Arabia's active participation in the event.

The two officials noted that the current state of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia is satisfactory, highlighting the positive momentum in bilateral relations.

They also exchanged views on key issues related to modern urban planning and explored future prospects for expanding economic cooperation between the two countries, particularly in areas connected to sustainable urban development and infrastructure.