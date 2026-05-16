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Two Iranian Women Journalists Win 2026 Courage In Journalism Award

Two Iranian Women Journalists Win 2026 Courage In Journalism Award


2026-05-16 06:30:59
(MENAFN- Khaama Press) International Women's Media Foundation (IWMF) has named Iranian journalists Elaheh Mohammadi and Elnaz Mohammadi among the winners of its 2026 Courage in Journalism Awards, recognizing their reporting under pressure and during politically sensitive events in Iran.

In a statement, the US-based media organization said the two reporters were selected for continuing their journalistic work despite growing restrictions on press freedom and heightened risks facing reporters in Iran.

Elaheh Mohammadi, a reporter for Ham-Mihan Newspaper, was arrested after covering the funeral of Mahsa Amini during the nationwide protests that erupted across Iran in 2022.

The foundation also recognized Elnaz Mohammadi for her reporting on social and civil issues, describing her work as an important contribution to independent journalism under difficult conditions.

The protests in Iran began after the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody and quickly developed into one of the largest anti-government demonstrations in recent years, prompting widespread international criticism over arrests, media restrictions and the treatment of journalists.

Reporters Without Borders, has repeatedly warned about increasing pressure on journalists in Afghanistan, particularly women reporters working under restrictive political environments.

RSF has said female journalists in Afghanistan continue to face severe restrictions, intimidation and shrinking access to media work following widespread limitations imposed on women's participation in public life.

Media advocacy organizations say women journalists in both Iran and Afghanistan have become increasingly vulnerable while covering protests, human rights issues and social developments amid tightening controls on independent reporting.

The International Women's Media Foundation annually honors women journalists who continue reporting despite threats, detention or censorship, aiming to highlight the role of female reporters in defending press freedom globally.

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Khaama Press

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