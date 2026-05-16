Mule Creek Hosts Staff Appreciation

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Mule Creek State Prison in Ione hosted a series of activities to show appreciation to staff across all shifts.

Honoring Correctional Officers, Nurses, Teachers and Public Service Recognition Weeks, staff on all watches were treated to snacks and drinks.

Management staff also fired up the grills to serve hot dogs to employees across every watch, giving staff an opportunity to enjoy food and camaraderie during their shifts.

Adding to the excitement, random winners were selected throughout the week to choose surprise gifts provided by the management team. These acts boosted morale while celebrating the contributions of correctional professionals.

The festivities reflected the institution's gratitude for the men and women who work tirelessly each day to maintain the safety and security of CDCR facilities while supporting rehabilitation efforts and public service.

Submitted by Lt. J. Vina

Follow CDCR on YouTube, Facebook, X (formerly Twitter). Listen to the CDCR Unlocked podcast.

See more awards and appreciation stories.

High Desert State Prison in Susanville hosted its annual Staff Appreciation Day, honoring roughly 1,000 employees for their dedication, adaptability,...

The Substance Abuse Treatment Facility (SATF) and State Prison at Corcoran marked staff appreciation all week long. From May 4-8,...

Centinela State Prison held weeklong staff appreciation events featuring various themes each day. Administrators and managers from all areas cooked...

North Kern State Prison celebrated its second Gratitude Grams project throughout the month of May. The event fostered an atmosphere...

In honor of Correctional Officer, Nurses, and Teachers and Public Service Recognition weeks, employees from all disciplines came together to...

California State Prison (CSP) Corcoran hosted a staff appreciation day and Health and Wellness fair on May 6 to thank...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.