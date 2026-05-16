IUML's Kunhalikutty Expresses Confidence In Kerala CM-Designate Satheesan

Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader and MLA PK Kunhalikutty on Saturday expressed confidence in Keralam Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan's leadership, following a meeting amid ongoing discussions over cabinet formation in the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).

Speaking after meeting Satheesan, Kunhalikutty said the alliance had witnessed strong public backing and hoped the incoming government would perform effectively.

"The overwhelming support that the Chief Minister got. Everybody knows that. We hope that he will perform well," Kunhalikutty told ANI.

On discussions related to cabinet formation and seat-sharing within the alliance, he indicated that detailed decisions will be announced tomorrow. "Such details, he said, he will tell tomorrow," he said.

Cabinet Formation in Final Stages

The meeting comes as the UDF government prepares to submit the final list of ministers to the Governor on Sunday, with Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan confirming that cabinet formation talks are in their final stages.

"The discussions are ongoing, and tomorrow we will provide the list of ministers to the Governor. All the ministers will be taking the oath," Satheesan said earlier, adding that the entire cabinet would be sworn in alongside him on May 18.

UDF Reaffirms Secular Stance

Satheesan, after meeting IUML leaders, also reiterated the alliance's commitment to secular values amid political criticism. "There are some forces in Kerala trying to propagate a hate campaign. But the Muslim League and their leader, Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal, took a strong secular stand. Together, they have taken a firm secular position, and the UDF stance is also secular. We will continue it," he said.

He further accused the BJP and CPI(M) of attempting to target the UDF over its alliance with the IUML during the campaign, stating that voters had rejected such narratives as the alliance secured 102 seats in the 140-member Assembly.

Consultations Continue Post-Election Win

Meanwhile, consultations within the UDF continue, with leaders including Ramesh Chennithala, IUML representatives, and other coalition partners engaged in discussions over ministerial allocations.

The Congress-led UDF recently ended the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule in Keralam, securing a decisive mandate in the state Assembly elections.

Satheesan, who has served as Leader of the Opposition since 2021, was formally named Chief Minister-designate on May 14. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)