'Acting On Trump's Orders': AAP's Sanjay Singh On Centre's Fuel Hike

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh on Saturday criticised the Centre over the fuel price hike, adding that the government is acting on the directions of US President Donald Trump, and that oil should be procured from the cheapest source possible.

Addressing a press conference, Singh said, "He (Trump) dictates that you must not purchase oil from Russia. He has even stated that he will keep us under surveillance. Does our national sovereignty even remain intact? Wherever cheaper oil is available, regardless of the source, you should procure it and make it available to the public."

Sanjay Singh slams govt's appeals

Slamming the government over 7 appeals made to the nation, Singh said, "You issued a directive telling people not to purchase gold, but did you ever bother to check the plight of the artisans and craftsmen whose livelihoods depend on the gold trade?"

He also said that the government never revealed to the public that it was facing a financial burden during the time of the recently concluded Assembly polls. "The moment the elections concluded, you immediately began to lament your difficulties."

Criticism over OMC profits and media narrative

Claiming that the government failed to pass the profits earned by Oil Marketing Companies, Singh said atleast this time it should have given some relief through some subsidy. "For the past few days, a narrative has been propagated suggesting that people should not raise an outcry over the hike in diesel and petrol prices, but rather simply tolerate the inflation. After making such massive profits, surely they could have offered some relief or concessions for a short period," he said.

Also, in a post on X, he criticised media reports that OMCs are facing losses since the beginning of the West Asia crisis. "It's screaming at the public, 'Oil companies are incurring a loss of 1 thousand crores daily, so quietly endure the inflation. Ask these lapdogs: In 12 years, under Modi ji, the public has been looted of 44 lakh crore rupees in the name of taxes. When oil companies earned a profit of 3.5 lakh crore, where were these lapdogs? If they've made such huge profits, then give some relief for a few days, control the inflation, and stop the nonsense," he said. गोदी मीडिया छाती पीट रहा है। जनता से चीख-चीख के कह रहा है“तेल कंपनियों को प्रतिदिन 1 हज़ार करोड़ का घाटा हो रहा है, चुप-चाप मँहगाई बर्दाश्त करो” गोदियों से पूछो 12 साल में मोदी जी ने टैक्स के नाम पर जनता से 44 लाख करोड़ रु लूटा। तेल कंपनियों ने 3.5 लाख करोड़ मुनाफा कमाया तब ये... twitter/1o3Cm4jWuj - Sanjay Singh AAP (@SanjayAzadSln) May 16, 2026

Swipe at PM Modi's foreign tour

Taking a swipe at the Prime Minister, Singh underlined that PM Modi embarked on a five-nation tour after citing the guidelines regarding cutting the purchase of gold for a year and fuel conservation.

He targeted the "Godi media" for engaging in sycophancy with the Prime Minister. "Modi ji went on a foreign trip. He went after giving you advice: don't buy gold, don't buy fertiliser, don't buy edible oil, don't buy fuel for the vehicle. Work from home, don't travel abroad--he went after giving all the advice, and now Godi Media is engaged in sycophancy for its master. 'Oh, brother, when he has said it, why are you people not agreeing?'" he questioned.

Fuel price hike details

Following the Rs 3 hike, petrol prices in New Delhi rose from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel prices increased from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67 per litre.

The fuel price revision comes amid growing concerns over global energy supplies due to tensions in West Asia and disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz, a key maritime trade route for crude oil transportation.

Brent crude oil prices have remained above USD 100 per barrel following the ongoing conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran since February this year. The widening regional conflict has impacted fuel markets as several West Asian countries are major energy suppliers. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)