NEET Paper Leak: Kharge Slams Govt Over Student Suicides, Demands Resignation

Kharge slams govt, calls 'Amrit Kaal' a 'Mrit Kaal'

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday slammed the central government over the death by suicide of NEET UG aspirants after the examination was rescheduled following a paper leak, stating that "Amrit Kaal is proving to be a Mrit Kaal" and demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign.

In a post on X, the Congress president reflected on the potential hopes and aspirations of the students who ended their lives over shock from the NEET paper leak and accused the "corrupt and incompetent " Modi government of trampling their dreams. Kharge noted that more than 90 paper leaks have happened in the BJP government, affecting over nine crore students and their families. Alleging that the BJP protected the "paper leak mafia," dismantling the institution of "free and fair exams."

"The Modi government's 'Amrit Kaal' is proving to be a 'Mrit Kaal' for students appearing in recruitment exams. According to reports, several students have taken their own lives due to the shock of the NEET paper leak. Ritik Mishra from Lakhimpur Kheri, 20-year-old Anshika Pandey from Delhi, Pradeep Meghwal from Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan, a student from Bengaluru living in Goa, all have taken this suicidal step. Some had dreamed of this since childhood, some had staked everything for their family's hopes, preparing for years. But the Modi government's corrupt and incompetent system has trampled their dreams. In Modi Raj, more than 90 paper leaks have already occurred," Kharge wrote on X. "Over 9 crore students and their families have been affected. The fire of unemployment is already destroying the future of the youth. The BJP-protected paper leak mafia is tearing apart the government's claims of conducting exams in a fair and transparent manner," he added.

Kharge questions PM Modi's silence

Kharge further took a jibe at PM Modi and questioned his silence over the NEET paper leak and students' suicide, referring to the PM's social media post affirming "ease of living" for the citizens. He referred to the incomplete investigation in the 2024 NEET paper leak case, alleging that the officials under scrutiny were given "plum positions." He asked PM Modi to hold a discussion on paper leaks. "Prime Minister Modi Ji has now started doing 'fact checks' himself... Yesterday, he tweeted about 'Ease of Living,' but maintained silence on the NEET paper leak and students' suicides. In the 2024 NEET paper leak, the officials under scrutiny were not punished; instead, they were given plum positions. This is why the future of the youth is being looted every year," he wrote. This is totally false. Not an iota of truth in this. There is no question of putting such restrictions on foreign travel. We remain committed to improving 'Ease of Doing Business' and 'Ease of Living' for our people. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 15, 2026

"The situation is such that the Delhi Medical Association has now written a letter to the Union Education Minister as well. The water has now gone over our heads. The Union Education Minister should resign immediately. Modi Ji, hold a "discussion on exam leaks." Staying silent won't achieve anything!" he added.

मोदी सरकार में "अमृत काल" भर्ती-परीक्षा के छात्रों के लिए "मृत काल" साबित हो रहा है। खबरों के मुताबिक़ कई छात्र-छात्राओं ने NEET के पेपर लीक के सदमें से आत्महत्या की है। लखीमपुर खीरी के रितिक मिश्रा, दिल्ली की 20 वर्षीय अंशिका पांडेय, राजस्थान के झुंझुनूं से प्रदीप मेघवाल,... twitter/kHNgI3Uhl6 - Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) May 16, 2026

CBI makes arrests in paper leak case

This comes after a 20-year-old NEET aspirant died by suicide in Azadpur in the national capital.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday said it has identified and arrested the kingpin involved in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case.

According to the CBI, the accused, identified as PV Kulkarni, is a Chemistry lecturer associated with the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency and allegedly had access to the NEET-UG 2026 question papers. The agency said its investigation revealed that during the last week of April 2026, Kulkarni, along with another accused, Manisha Waghmare, organised special coaching classes for selected students at his residence in Pune.

Waghmare was arrested by the CBI on May 14. CBI has made a total of seven arrests in the case. (ANI)

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