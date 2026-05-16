Nashik Robbery: Gutsy Woman Owner Fights Off Armed Goons In Viral Video!

A video from Nashik, Maharashtra, is going viral, and for all the right reasons. It shows a woman shop owner and her staff bravely fighting off six armed robbers and chasing them out of their jewellery store. The incident happened last Friday night in the busy Hirawadi area.

The CCTV footage, which has flooded social media, shows the incredible courage of the owner and her employees. They successfully stopped the robbers from looting the shop, and now, everyone online is calling them heroes.

Six Men with a Gun

Reports say the incident took place at New Samriddhi Jewellers, which is in the Hirawadi area under the Panchavati Police Station. The robbery attempt happened around 9 PM, just as the staff was getting ready to close for the day.

The CCTV video shows six men arriving on three bikes. Some of them had covered their faces, while others didn't even bother to take off their helmets before trying to enter the shop. At that time, the owner Nayana Pagaria, a female employee, and a staff member named Amit Shrimali were inside.

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Owner and Staff Fought Back Fearlessly

One of the robbers pointed a gun at the staff and threatened to shoot if they resisted. But Amit Shrimali, without a second thought, tried to push the robbers back with his bare hands. Seeing that things were getting out of hand, the other robbers tried to run away. That's when the owner, Nayana Pagaria, also jumped into the fray to fight them off.

According to a report by Divya Bhaskar, one of the culprits even fired a shot during the chaos. In the scuffle, a robber hit Amit on the head multiple times with the butt of his pistol. Reports say he was bleeding heavily and had to be taken to the hospital.

It is also being reported that the robbers managed to escape with some jewellery. The police arrived at the scene shortly after the incident. They have confirmed that two of the accused have been arrested, and a search is on for the others. Meanwhile, the video has made the shop owner and her staff famous overnight for their incredible bravery.

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