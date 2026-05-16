This Week, Ukrainian Weapons Strike Targets 1,000 Kilometers Deep Inside Russia, Says Zelensky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Over the course of the week, Ukrainian defenders struck several targets deep behind Russian lines, including strikes on targets located nearly 1,000 km from the front line.

According to Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this on Facebook.

“Our long-range sanctions this week. Most of the operations are still ongoing, so the video captures only a portion of our results. Be-200 amphibious aircraft, a Ka-27 helicopter, a cargo vessel carrying ammunition, a Pantsir-S1 surface‐to‐air missile and gun system, a Tor surface-to-air missile system, a Redut-2US communications unit, drones, and many other targets have been hit,” Zelensky wrote.

He also noted that Ukrainian long-range strikes hit Russian oil industry facilities and ships nearly 1,000 kilometers from the front line.

“These are our entirely justified responses to what the Russians are doing. We will continue to increase both the range and scale of these sanctions. I thank everyone working to build up our strength. I thank the warriors of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, and our intelligence agencies for their precision,” Zelensky emphasized.

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As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that Ukraine continues to strike Russian targets in response to the Russian Federation's attacks on Ukrainian territory. Specifically, this refers to gas industry facilities in the Orenburg region, located more than 1,500 kilometers from Ukraine.

Photo: Office of the President