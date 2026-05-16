Bitcoin Sinks To $78,369 As Etfs Bleed $1 Billion In A Week

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May 16, 07:06 BTC 78,011 -1.33% ETH 2,171 -2.35% SOL 85.90 -3.70% XRP 1.40 -2.16%

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume BTC 78,011 -1.33% -24.61% 79,066 79,159 77,964 34,616,680,448 ETH 2,171 -2.35% -14.41% 2,223 2,229 2,168 15,664,148,480 SOL 85.90 -3.70% -48.67% 89.20 89.32 85.93 3,744,991,232 XRP 1.40 -2.16% -41.09% 1.43 1.44 1.41 2,225,423,360 BNB 651.56 -3.06% +0.79% 672.11 674.12 652.37 1,586,710,400 ADA 0.25 -3.21% -66.67% 0.26 0.26 0.25 457,622,624 DOGE 0.11 -3.64% -50.67% 0.11 0.11 0.11 1,377,797,632 AVAX 9.24 -3.11% -59.98% 9.54 9.56 9.23 205,683,392 LINK 9.67 -3.92% -38.61% 10.07 10.09 9.69 555,491,712 DOT 1.25 -4.74% -73.60% 1.32 1.32 1.25 149,071,376 LTC 55.71 -3.10% -44.00% 57.49 57.61 55.73 305,543,104 BCH 415.52 -2.58% +4.90% 426.52 427.38 417.62 331,598,528 TRX 0.35 -0.19% +29.33% 0.35 0.35 0.35 733,453,760 XLM 0.15 -2.47% -48.59% 0.15 0.16 0.15 148,207,600 HBAR 0.09 -2.44% -53.65% 0.09 0.09 0.09 72,195,872 NEAR 1.49 -3.41% -46.96% 1.54 1.55 1.49 223,520,176 ATOM 1.92 -0.21% -60.01% 1.93 1.96 1.91 49,828,552 AAVE 88.20 -5.00% -61.85% 92.85 93.29 88.22 279,878,240

Largest live moves in this report universe

AAVE 88.20 -5.00% DOT 1.25 -4.74% LINK 9.67 -3.92% SOL 85.90 -3.70% DOGE 0.11 -3.64% NEAR 1.49 -3.41% ADA 0.25 -3.21% AVAX 9.24 -3.11%

Live cross-market prices, session ranges and volume update through the day, giving each report a richer read on the instruments that matter most for the session.

Saturday, May 16, 2026 · Covering Friday, May 15 Session Summary Bitcoin closed Friday at $78,602 on Bitstamp; perpetuals traded $78,369 Saturday morning, −3.05% 24h. Spot Bitcoin ETFs bled $1B in a week per Cointelegraph, ending a six-week run worth $3.4B. Every altcoin that rallied Thursday gave back: HYPE −10.57%, AIGENSYN −30.34%, BILL −22.75%, Cerebras −16.06%. The 200-DMA at $80,442 is now overhead resistance The Big Three 1. Spot Bitcoin ETFs bled $1B in a single week per Cointelegraph - snapping a six-week inflow streak worth $3.4B. Capital rotated to AI stocks; macro uncertainty pressed sentiment. BTC closed Friday at $78,602 on Bitstamp; perpetuals at $78,369 (−3.05% 24h), low $78,016. The 200-DMA at $80,442 is confirmed overhead resistance. 2. Every Clarity Act bid name gave back. HYPE collapsed 10.57% from Thursday's +18.72% spike - Bitwise launched BHYP (first US-listed Hyperliquid fund) the same day ICE-CME pressed regulators to“rein in” Hyperliquid energy trading. AIGENSYN −30.34%, BILL −22.75%, Cerebras −16.06%. Santiment flagged the Clarity Act as a“major spike of euphoria” - Saturday is the mirror image. 3. The macro overlay locked in. Warsh took the Fed Chair, yields at highest since mid-2025, Bank of America pushed first cut to H2 2027. Thorchain $10M exploit per ZachXBT halted trading; Brazil's Real surged above R$5.00, Ibovespa broke 175,417. WTI +2.83% to $101.50 - the only major green in the tape.



03 Key Movers Winners

The list was thin. WTI +2.83% and Brent (BZ) +2.21% caught a war-premium bid - the only major risk-on theme. LAB rebounded 18.11% after Thursday's −24.6% collapse. STORJ surged 18.83% on idiosyncratic bid. Bitwise launched BHYP, the first US-listed Hyperliquid fund with staking rewards, even as HYPE collapsed 10.57%.

Losers

Every Clarity Act winner reversed. AIGENSYN −30.34% from Thursday's +47.94%, BILL −22.75% from +34.2%, Cerebras −16.06% giving back its IPO double, TAO −10.74%, HYPE −10.57%, TON −9.76%, TRUMP −8.00%, SUI −7.44%. Majors: SOL −4.59%, XRP −3.74%, DOGE −4.34%, ETH −3.21%. Silver −3.82% as the haven trade kept unwinding.

§04 · Market Commentary

Friday completed the Clarity Act euphoria unwind Santiment flagged Thursday. Spot Bitcoin ETFs bled $1B per Cointelegraph - ending a six-week inflow streak worth $3.4B as capital rotated to AI stocks. The pipeline is intact: House leaders urging CFTC nominations, Bitwise BHYP, Solayer Visa USDC card, Augustus OCC approval, Poland MiCA, South Korea July tokenization rules.

But price is dominated by the rates picture, not regulatory. Treasury yields at highest since mid-2025, Warsh's hawkish handoff, Bank of America's H2 2027 first-cut call inverted the regulatory bid. Thorchain $10M exploit per ZachXBT compounded DeFi concerns from Wednesday's Kraken-LayerZero migration. ICE-CME pressing regulators to“rein in” Hyperliquid adds institutional pressure. Brazil signal intact: USD/BRL above R$5.00, Ibovespa broke 175,417 - the same overlay that crashed BTC.

05 Technical Analysis BTC/USD daily, Bitstamp. TradingView · May 16, 2026, 06:59 UTC

BTC closed Friday at $78,602 - below the 200-DMA at $80,442, 20-DMA at $79,338, BB middle at $79,633. The descending trendline at $82,979 caps upside; cloud intact but tested. MACD histogram −412 from −215, line +1,194 vs signal +1,606 - bearish crossover confirmed. RSI fast 50.42 from 56.91; slow 61.55 rolling over. The 50-DMA at $75,697 and lower BB at $75,210 first support; $73,894 the cloud floor and structural invalidation.

Resistance: $79,338 (20-DMA) → $79,633 (BB middle) → $80,442 (200-DMA) → $81,755 → $82,979 (trendline) Support: $78,016 (perp low) → $75,697 (50-DMA) → $75,210 (lower BB) → $73,894 (cloud floor) Invalidation: Daily close below $73,894 cloud floor ends the post-April recovery and opens $66,000s. 06 Forward Look Next week · ETF flows The $1B outflow snapped a six-week run. ETF flow stabilization or acceleration decides the $75,210 / $73,894 support test. Warsh comments First Warsh public comments as Fed Chair set the reaction-function. Dovish eases the rates reset; hawkish extends the unwind. CFTC nominations House committee leaders urge Trump to nominate CFTC commissioners per Cointelegraph. Operationalizing Clarity needs them; confirmation speed matters. Hyperliquid pressure ICE and CME pressing regulators to“rein in” Hyperliquid energy trading. Bitwise's BHYP argues the other direction. The institutional-vs-DEX battle defines HYPE. 07 Questions & Answers What happened with Bitcoin ETF outflows this week? Per Cointelegraph, US spot Bitcoin ETFs lost $1B in a single week - snapping a six-week inflow streak worth $3.4B. The outflow was driven by rotation toward AI stocks and macro uncertainty. April had recorded $2.44B in net inflows. First major outflow snap since the post-April rebound. Why did the Clarity Act bid reverse so quickly? Santiment flagged Thursday's Clarity Act as a“major spike of euphoria.” Three macro negatives flipped sentiment: Warsh took the Fed Chair, yields hit highest since mid-2025, Bank of America pushed first cut to H2 2027. Thorchain $10M exploit and ICE-CME pressure on Hyperliquid added crypto-specific weight. What is BHYP and why does Hyperliquid matter right now? Bitwise launched BHYP, the first US-listed Hyperliquid fund offering HYPE spot exposure with staking rewards. The launch came the same day ICE and CME pressed US regulators to“rein in” Hyperliquid energy trading per Cointelegraph. The institutional-vs-DEX battle is the structural HYPE narrative. Verdict

The Clarity Act euphoria has fully reversed. The $1B ETF outflow snapping the six-week streak is the week's most important data point - institutional flows turned, not just retail. Cerebras collapsing from +89% IPO pop to −16.06% gives the cleanest rotation signal. Until ETF flows stabilize and the 200-DMA reclaims, $75,210 / $73,894 support is the path.

Related: Friday intraday crash · Thursday Clarity Act bid · Brazil real breaks R$5.

Key level: $80,442 (200-DMA) - reclaim revives the bid; close below $75,697 opens the $73,894 cloud floor invalidation.

Disclaimer: This analysis is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and carry significant risk of loss. Always consult a licensed financial advisor. Published by The Rio Times.

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