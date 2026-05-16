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Over 40,000 People Registered To Participate In WUF13

Over 40,000 People Registered To Participate In WUF13


2026-05-16 06:02:51
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. As of 16 May 2026, the Thirteenth Session of the World Urban Forum has officially reached 40,000+ registrations from 182 countries, Trend reports via WUF13 Azerbaijan Operating Company.

The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), one of the world's most influential urban planning platforms, will begin in Baku on May 17. WUF13 is co-organized by the UN-Habitat Programme and the Government of Azerbaijan. The session, which will end on May 22, is dedicated to the theme“Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities”.

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