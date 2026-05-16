Over 40,000 People Registered To Participate In WUF13
The 13th Session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), one of the world's most influential urban planning platforms, will begin in Baku on May 17. WUF13 is co-organized by the UN-Habitat Programme and the Government of Azerbaijan. The session, which will end on May 22, is dedicated to the theme“Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities”.--
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment