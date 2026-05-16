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Prestige Elevates Everyday Cooking With The Launch Of Tri-Ply Hammered Cookware Range
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Hyderabad, May 15, 2026: TTK Prestige, India's leading kitchen appliance and cookware brand, announces the launch of its all-new Tri-Ply Hammered Cookware Range, thoughtfully designed to combine superior performance, durability, and contemporary aesthetics for modern Indian kitchens. Crafted for consumers who seek both functionality and style, the range delivers an enhanced and efficient everyday cooking experience.
The Tri-Ply Hammered range offers a versatile selection of cookware essentials, including kadais, deep kadais, and fry pans with glass lids, catering to diverse cooking requirements-from daily meals to elaborate preparations. Built with advanced tri-ply construction, the cookware ensures even heat distribution for faster and more consistent cooking. The thick-gauge aluminium core, encased between high-quality stainless steel layers, enables efficient heat retention while ensuring long-lasting durability.
What sets the range apart is its distinctive hammered finish, which not only adds a premium, modern appeal but also enhances the overall strength and longevity of the cookware. Designed for low-oil, healthy cooking, the range features a high-quality stainless steel interior that ensures safe and hygienic food preparation. The ergonomically designed stainless steel handles offer a firm and comfortable grip, making everyday cooking more convenient.
Compatible with both gas stoves and induction cooktops, the Tri-Ply Hammered range is built for versatility across cooking platforms. The inclusion of glass lids allows for easy monitoring of food, while the robust construction ensures consistent performance over time. Backed by a 10-year warranty, the range reinforces Prestige's commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation.
The Tri-Ply Hammered range is available across multiple sizes and variants. The Kadai is offered in 20 cm and 24 cm variants, priced at ₹3,225 MRP and ₹3,745 MRP respectively. The Fry Pan is available in 20 cm, 24 cm, and 26 cm sizes, priced at ₹2,765 MRP, ₹3,345 MRP, and ₹3,630 MRP respectively. The Deep Kadai is available in 20 cm, 24 cm, and 28 cm variants, priced at ₹3,355 MRP, ₹3,895 MRP, and ₹4,560 MRP respectively.
With the launch of the Tri-Ply Hammered Cookware Range, TTK Prestige continues to expand its portfolio of innovative cookware solutions that seamlessly blend performance, durability, and modern design. Ideal for contemporary homes, the range is designed to make everyday cooking healthier, easier, and more enjoyable.
About TTK Prestige
TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige Limited has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige acquired UK-based Horwood Homewares and launched the Judge brand in India in August 2017.
The Tri-Ply Hammered range offers a versatile selection of cookware essentials, including kadais, deep kadais, and fry pans with glass lids, catering to diverse cooking requirements-from daily meals to elaborate preparations. Built with advanced tri-ply construction, the cookware ensures even heat distribution for faster and more consistent cooking. The thick-gauge aluminium core, encased between high-quality stainless steel layers, enables efficient heat retention while ensuring long-lasting durability.
What sets the range apart is its distinctive hammered finish, which not only adds a premium, modern appeal but also enhances the overall strength and longevity of the cookware. Designed for low-oil, healthy cooking, the range features a high-quality stainless steel interior that ensures safe and hygienic food preparation. The ergonomically designed stainless steel handles offer a firm and comfortable grip, making everyday cooking more convenient.
Compatible with both gas stoves and induction cooktops, the Tri-Ply Hammered range is built for versatility across cooking platforms. The inclusion of glass lids allows for easy monitoring of food, while the robust construction ensures consistent performance over time. Backed by a 10-year warranty, the range reinforces Prestige's commitment to quality, reliability, and innovation.
The Tri-Ply Hammered range is available across multiple sizes and variants. The Kadai is offered in 20 cm and 24 cm variants, priced at ₹3,225 MRP and ₹3,745 MRP respectively. The Fry Pan is available in 20 cm, 24 cm, and 26 cm sizes, priced at ₹2,765 MRP, ₹3,345 MRP, and ₹3,630 MRP respectively. The Deep Kadai is available in 20 cm, 24 cm, and 28 cm variants, priced at ₹3,355 MRP, ₹3,895 MRP, and ₹4,560 MRP respectively.
With the launch of the Tri-Ply Hammered Cookware Range, TTK Prestige continues to expand its portfolio of innovative cookware solutions that seamlessly blend performance, durability, and modern design. Ideal for contemporary homes, the range is designed to make everyday cooking healthier, easier, and more enjoyable.
About TTK Prestige
TTK Prestige Limited is part of TTK Group. Over the past six decades, TTK Prestige Limited has emerged as India's largest kitchen appliances company catering to the needs of homemakers in the country. Every Prestige brand product is built on the pillars of safety, innovation, durability, and trust, making the brand the first choice in millions of homes. In April 2016, TTK Prestige acquired UK-based Horwood Homewares and launched the Judge brand in India in August 2017.
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