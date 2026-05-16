Ebola Death Toll Rises To 80 In Eastern DR Congo

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Kinshasa: The Ministry of Health of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) announced that the death toll from the renewed Ebola outbreak in the country's eastern region has risen to 80.

Congolese Health Minister Samuel Roger Kamba said in an official statement that specialized laboratory tests confirmed eight initial cases of the Bundibugyo strain of the Ebola virus late last week.

The infections were detected in the health zones of Rwampara, Mongwalu, and Bunia, while health authorities are currently monitoring at least 246 suspected cases.

In response to the outbreak, the DRC government has activated its Public Health Emergency Operations Center to help contain the spread of the virus. Measures include expanding decentralized diagnostic testing, strengthening epidemiological surveillance, and deploying rapid response teams to affected areas.

The move came after the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) officially classified the outbreak in the northeastern Ituri Province as an active regional health emergency