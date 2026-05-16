Hamilton Hockey Fans To Welcome PWHL Team Right Here At Home

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)– The City's growing professional hockey presence is reaching another exciting milestone as the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL) announces a new women's professional hockey team in the city.

The announcement marks another major moment for the local sports community and builds on the City's momentum as a home for elite sports and entertainment. Fans of all ages will soon have the opportunity to cheer on some of the sport's top athletes and experience the excitement, energy and inspiration of women's hockey in their own community.

Morgan Firestone Arena selected as team's training and practice facility

Morgan Firestone Arena has been selected as the team's training and practice facility, marking a significant collaboration between the City of Hamilton, Oak View Group (OVG) and the PWHL. With a history of supporting professional hockey, Morgan Firestone Arena is a strong fit for professional hockey teams.

“This is an incredible moment for Hamilton - I am thrilled to welcome a PWHL team to our city,” said Mayor Andrea Horwath.“The excitement and energy we saw during the PWHL Takeover Tour game showed just how passionate Hamiltonians are about women's hockey and how important it is for young women and girls to see themselves playing Canada's game at the highest level. This team will inspire the next generation of athletes and Olympians, create unforgettable experiences for fans and families, and continue building Hamilton's reputation as a destination for major sports and entertainment. We are proud to continue building our relationship with the PWHL and cannot wait to welcome the team and its fans to Hamilton.”

This partnership between the City of Hamilton and the PWHL will support the team's training and practice needs while creating new opportunities for community connection and engagement through sport. The league has committed to community-focused initiatives that will give residents and hockey fans opportunities to engage with the team and experience this historic moment for women's hockey.

“Welcoming a professional women's hockey team to Hamilton is about more than sport. It's about representation, opportunity and community. As the league continues to grow, inspire fans and make history in professional women's hockey, Hamilton is proud to be part of that momentum,” said City Manager Marnie Cluckie.“This is an opportunity to support elite athletes and inspire the next generation of players and fans. I also want to recognize the tremendous work of City staff and partners whose collaboration and dedication helped bring this opportunity to life. Their work will help ensure Morgan Firestone Arena continues to deliver a high-quality experience for players, fans and community users for years to come.”

“From grassroots hockey to the highest levels of the game, Hamilton and the greater Golden Horseshoe have helped shape the future of women's hockey for decades,” said Jayna Hefford, PWHL Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations.“This community lives and breathes hockey, and the passion and pride we witnessed during our Takeover Tour visit to TD Coliseum made it clear Hamilton was ready for a PWHL team. We're thankful to the City of Hamilton and Oak View Group for helping make this moment possible.”

“The PWHL's expansion into Hamilton and TD Coliseum marks an exciting milestone for both women's hockey and the local community,” said Nick DeLuco, Senior Vice President and General Manager of TD Coliseum.“The team's presence will do more than elevate the game on the ice, it will unite fans and inspire the next generation of hockey players across the region. We're grateful to the City of Hamilton for its partnership in helping create a dedicated, high-performance training facility that will support the team's long-term success.”

Community Impact

Community-focused opportunities, including public and fan access, developmental clinics and youth engagement, will be hosted at the arena, creating meaningful ways for residents to connect with the team and the sport.

The City looks forward to welcoming the team to its home base in Hamilton, where players and staff will engage with and give back to the community. Morgan Firestone Arena will become a place where residents of all ages can engage with the game and be part of this exciting new chapter.

Morgan Firestone Arena is currently home to five local organizations, all of which will continue to be accommodated on site.

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