Ravi Mohan: My Films Will Not Release On Screen Until I Get My Divorce

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 16 (IANS) Well known actor and producer Ravi Mohan on Saturday announced that he was not going to act anymore until his divorce came through and his personal life was set right.

Addressing newspersons at a hurriedly called press conference at his office, an emotional Ravi Mohan, who broke down half way through conference, said, "Firstly what I want to say is that my films will not release on screen until I get my divorce. I am not going to act. That is because I cannot act. I cannot bear the unnecessary insults I am being subjected to."

Citing the Tamil saying, 'Saadhu mirandal kaadu kolladhu' (which means when those who are patient eventually lose their patience, the forest will not be able to bear their anger), Ravi said that he was a sadhu ( patient man) and several people were trying to provoke him.

"I am no longer going to be patient. Now, all those who wanted to provoke me can try doing so now. This is my office. All those who wanted to use me as a punching bag can come here now. I am going to deliver kicks like 'Karathey Babu'. I am ready," he said in a determined tone.

He went on to say, "I know how to set right those things that are associated with my work. On the day I get my divorce, on the day my personal life becomes alright, on the day this cyber bullying stops..."

When asked if whether his decision pertained to only new projects and if whether he would complete the existing films that he was working on, Ravi Mohan said, "I will not behave in such a manner that causes difficulty to anybody. I can say that much. Even if I have taken money, I will make provisions to return it and only then leave. So, don't worry. Nobody will be affected by me. "