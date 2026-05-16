Raima Sen's 'Phool Pishi O Edward' Will Leave You Guessing Till The Very End

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 16 (IANS) The makers of Raima Sen's forthcoming Bengali thriller "Phool Pishi O Edward" dropped the engaging trailer for the drama on Saturday.

Helmed by Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee, the movie has been set against the backdrop of a tragic zamindar wedding where every guest turned into a suspect.

The preview revolves around dysfunctional relationships, emotionally charged confrontations, bizarre family dynamics, and mounting paranoia that slowly build into a murder mystery.

The story, screenplay, and dialogue for "Phool Pishi O Edward" have been provided by Zinia Sen, with additional screenplay, dialogue, and script correction from Samragnee Bandyopadhyay.

Talking about her next, Raima said,“What I loved most about Phool Pishi O Edward is that every character carries a secret, and the audience keeps changing their suspicions every few minutes. The trailer gives you just enough to pull you into this strange, chaotic world without revealing what's actually underneath. That unpredictability is what makes the film so exciting.”

Nandita Roy and Shiboprosad Mukherjee added,“With Phool Pishi O Edward, we wanted to create a murder mystery that feels deeply rooted in Bengali culture while still being universally engaging. The zamindar wedding setting gave us the perfect space to combine grandeur, dysfunction, humour, suspense, and emotional chaos. Every character has layers, every interaction carries suspicion, and the trailer is only the beginning of the mystery.”

The project enjoys a stellar ensemble cast led by Raima and Sohini Sengupta, along with Arjun Chakraborty, Ananya Chatterjee, debutant Shyamoupti Mudly, Koneenica Bandyopadhyay, Anamika Saha, Shahebb Chattopadhyay, Rajatava Datta, Soumya Mukherjee, and Rishav Basu in ancillary roles.

Sharing the trailer on social media, Raima wrote, "Unusual death on the night of Manindra Chandra Nandi's third marriage. The accident... Or planned murder? Can you find out the truth full PC? Mystery-thrill-filled 'Full PC and Edward' directed by Nandita Roy and Shivprasad Mukhopadhyay is releasing on 29 May. (sic)"

"Phool Pishi O Edward" is slated to reach the cinema lovers on 29th May this year.