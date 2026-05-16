Satheesan Signals A New Political Culture In Kerala Sans Arrogance, VIP Extravagance

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, May 16 (IANS) As Kerala prepares to witness a change of guard after a decade, Chief Minister designate, V.D. Satheesan, has already begun reshaping the tone and style of governance even before formally assuming office by opting for simplicity and mindful expenditure.

Through a series of bold administrative decisions and austerity measures announced within days of his elevation, Satheesan has sent out a powerful message that the era of extravagance, political arrogance and VIP excesses is coming to an end.

The most striking among the early decisions is the scrapping of the massive VIP convoy culture that had long drawn public anger across the state.

Kerala's roads, especially in Thiruvananthapuram, would routinely come to a halt whenever Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan travelled, with traffic signals switched off and ordinary commuters stranded for long periods.

Satheesan has now decided that the Chief Minister will travel only with a pilot vehicle and a single escort car, effectively dismantling the intimidating motorcade culture associated with power.

The move is being widely welcomed as a major relief for the public.

On Saturday morning, Satheesan on his way to the capital city was seen stopping his vehicle and exchanging pleasantries with the man on the street, leaving many with smiles on their faces, as this was not what one saw in the past one decade, when Pinarayi Vijayan's convoy of cars used to speed along the roads raising dust.

In another strong signal of financial discipline, Satheesan has rejected the long-standing practice of purchasing brand new luxury vehicles for ministers whenever a new government assumes office.

Ministers, including the Chief Minister himself, will continue using the vehicles allotted during the previous administration.

At a time when Kerala continues to grapple with an acute financial crisis, the decision is being seen as an attempt to restore public confidence in governance.

The costly helicopter service hired by the previous government at a monthly expense running into lakhs will also be discontinued immediately.

The helicopter is expected to be returned to the company, saving the state exchequer crores annually.

Equally significant is the decision not to undertake expensive renovation works at Cliff House, the Chief Minister's official residence.

Renovations and lavish additions carried out during the previous regime had often triggered sharp criticism and public resentment.

Satheesan has also reportedly directed authorities to dismantle the excessive security barricades and police outposts surrounding Cliff House, a move that has brought relief to residents of Nanthancode who had lived under years of heavy restrictions and constant security inconvenience.

A five-time MLA from Paravur, Satheesan rose steadily within the Congress through his sharp interventions in the Assembly, meticulous preparation and aggressive attacks on the ruling front as Leader of the Opposition.

Unlike many leaders shaped by factional patronage, his rise is widely viewed as being driven by political conviction, consistency and hard work.

Satheesan took time from his busy schedule and met the leaders of the Asha Workers who were on a prolonged protest demanding a hike in salary. Satheesan has promised that one of the first decisions when the Congress-led UDF government assumes office, will be a hike announcement in their salary.

By announcing sweeping corrective measures even before taking oath, Satheesan has not merely promised a change in government, but hinted at the emergence of an entirely new political culture in Kerala.