Google Says No 15GB Free Gmail Storage Without Linking Your Phone Number

The amount of free cloud storage that new users receive with a Google account seems to have altered. 15GB of storage is no longer automatically provided by the firm. Rather, during account formation, some users are apparently only seeing 5GB of free storage, with the opportunity to unlock the full 15GB by associating the account with a phone number.

Users initially noticed the change while creating a new Google account. A Reddit user reports that Google now displays the following notice when creating an account: "Your account includes 5 GB of storage." Get even more storage space for Gmail, Drive, and Google Photos by entering your phone number. After that, users are presented with two choices: "Keep 5 GB storage" or "Unlock 15 GB storage at no cost by using your phone number."

Every Google account comes with 15GB of free storage by default for many years. Gmail, Google Drive, and Google Photos all share the storage pool. However, the modification implies that phone number verification may now be required for the full 15GB advantage, at least in some circumstances.

Google apparently used the phone number "to make sure storage is added only once per person," according to the setup message. Although the report said that the link was broken when it was viewed, it did go to a help page on Google Account storage management policy.

In addition to the setup modifications, Google is said to have subtly changed the text on a few of its help sites. "Your Google Account comes with 15 GB of cloud storage at no charge," according to an earlier support document. Users now receive "up to 15 GB of cloud storage at no charge," according to the revised text.

Another Google support site outlining how Google storage operates now has the identical language that was initially spotted by 9to5Google. Google hasn't yet made a more comprehensive policy announcement on the distribution of free storage. Additionally, it doesn't make it apparent outside of the account setup process that connecting a phone number could be necessary in order to access the entire 15GB of storage.

"We're testing a new storage policy for new accounts created in select regions that will help us continue to provide a high-quality storage service to our users, while encouraging users to improve their account security and data recovery," the company stated in a statement to Android Authority.

In many instances, however, phone verification is already necessary when registering for a new Google account. According to reports, account creation frequently failed to progress without confirming a phone number during desktop and mobile tests. Nevertheless, there are still some circumstances in which users might be able to register without one, such as when configuring a brand-new Android phone without inserting a SIM card.