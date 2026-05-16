Modi Govt Helped Lift Around 30 Crore People Out Of Poverty: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 16 (IANS) Union Minister for Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Saturday said the Narendra Modi government has focused on empowering the poor, claiming that nearly 30 crore people have moved above the poverty line due to its welfare initiatives.

Addressing a Night Choupal and village programme in Bhiluda village of Dungarpur district on Friday night, Shekhawat said many families that once struggled with poverty are now living with dignity because of welfare schemes introduced by the Centre.

Recalling the Covid-19 pandemic period, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi ensured that no poor person slept hungry by launching a massive free ration distribution programme.

Under the scheme, free food grains were provided to nearly 80 crore people across the country, a benefit that continues even today, he said.

Praising the Rajasthan government led by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Shekhawat said the state appealed to financially stable families to voluntarily surrender their BPL cards so that deserving beneficiaries could receive the benefits.

He claimed that around 80 lakh people in Rajasthan voluntarily gave up their BPL cards, saying they no longer needed government assistance and wanted the benefits to reach genuinely needy families.

According to Shekhawat, this reflected the positive social transformation brought about through welfare-driven governance.

The Union Minister also highlighted the Centre's PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme, under which Rs 6,000 is directly transferred annually into farmers' bank accounts.

He added that the Rajasthan government has increased the assistance amount to Rs 10,000, calling it an example of effective coordination under the“double-engine government”.

Shekhawat further said the Modi government is committed to creating better opportunities for the youth through education, skill development, and healthcare initiatives, adding that the country's future depends on empowering young people with quality training and stronger employment prospects.