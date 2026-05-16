HM Shah Chairs Series Of Review Meets In Ahmedabad Plantation, Highway, Healthcare Projects In Focus

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad/Gandhinagar, May 16 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Amit Shah, on Saturday chaired a series of review meetings in Ahmedabad to assess the progress of development works in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, with discussions focussing on plantation drives, infrastructure projects, public healthcare and civic administration.

By 2.30 P.M., HM Shah had completed six meetings at the South-West Zone Office on Corporate Road in Jodhpur area of Ahmedabad. Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi and Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Das were present.

Officials said the meetings reviewed the progress of the 'Green Lok Sabha' initiative, including plantation activities planned across the constituency ahead of the monsoon season, as well as the modernisation works on the Sarkhej-Gandhinagar Highway.

Shah also reviewed the restoration and interlinking of ponds in the constituency and examined development works linked to the Gujarat Urban Development Company (GUDC) and Mansa municipality.

Separate meetings were held to assess the functioning and progress of public hospitals in the constituency and to review the activities of Akhand Anand and Sastu Sahitya Mudranalaya Trust.

Two meetings are still scheduled for later in the evening.

Shah is expected to meet incharges and co-incharges associated with the 'Toy Collection Campaign' under the 'Ramshe Balak - Khileshe Balak' initiative at 4.15 P.M.

He is also scheduled to meet newly-elected councillors of the Ahmedabad Municipal Union (AMU) from the Ghatlodia, Vejalpur, Naranpura and Sabarmati Assembly segments at 4.45 P.M.

The Union minister began a two-day visit to Gujarat this morning and is scheduled to continue engagements in Gandhinagar on Sunday.

On May 17, he is scheduled to inaugurate a newly-built fully automated milk processing and packaging plant of Madhur Dairy at Dashela village in Gandhinagar district.

The facility has been constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 128 crore with an initial milk processing capacity of 2.5 lakh litres per day, expandable to five lakh litres daily in future.

Officials associated with the dairy said the expansion is expected to improve milk procurement and processing capacity and benefit dairy farmers linked to the cooperative network in the district.

Madhur Dairy, affiliated with the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), reported an average daily milk procurement of around 2.76 lakh litres during 2025-26.