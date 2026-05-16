Velavan Senthilkumar, Joshna Chinappa Win Big In National Doubles Squash

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 16 (IANS) Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa recorded a 'double' each in the 3rd National Doubles Squash Championships in Chennai on Saturday, clinching the mixed title together after bagging the men's and women's doubles crowns with their respective partners.

Senthilkumar-Joshna, the top seed, defeated second-seeded Abhay Singh-Rathika Seelan 11-7, 11-9 in a keenly-contested final at the Indian Squash Academy.

Earlier, Abhay and Senthilkumar, the top seed, won the men's doubles crown for a third straight year, by beating second-seeded Rahul Baitha-Suraj Kumar Chand 11-8, 11-5 in the title-round.

In the day's first match, top seed Joshna-Rathika beat Janet Vidhi-Pooja Arthi 11-8, 11-4 in the women's doubles final.

Earlier on Friday, defending men's doubles champions Abhay Singh and Velavan Senthilkumar delivered a strong performance to reach the final. They secured a decisive 11-1, 11-6 victory over Ravi Dixit and Vikas Mehra in the semifinals.

The top-seeded pair made very few mistakes during the one-sided match. They controlled the rallies from the start, using sharp attacking shots and quick movement to overwhelm their opponents. They will face second seeds Rahul Baitha and Suraj Kumar Chand, who won against Guhan Senthilkumar and Sandhesh PR 11-8, 11-7 in the other semifinal.

Along with their success in men's doubles, both Abhay and Senthilkumar are also in contention for mixed doubles titles.

Top seeds Velavan Senthilkumar and Joshna Chinappa secured a spot in the mixed doubles final by defeating Rahul Baitha and Anika Dubey 11-6, 11-9 in a tight semifinal match

In the second semifinal, Abhay Singh and Rathika Seelan narrowly defeated Suraj Kumar Chand and Nirupama Dubey 12-10, 11-7 to reach the title match.