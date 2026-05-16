Teenager And Seven Adults Injured In Kherson Due To Morning Attacks By Russian Forces

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Kherson Regional Military Administration reported this on Telegram.

Kherson Regional Military Administration stated that at around 4:00 a.m., the Russians shelled an apartment building in the city center. A 60-year-old man and woman suffered concussions, blast injuries, and closed head injuries; medics provided them with on-site medical care.

At approximately 7:00 a.m., a Russian drone attacked a civilian vehicle in the Central district; a 60-year-old driver was taken to the hospital, where he was diagnosed with shrapnel wounds to his legs, a concussion, and blast and closed head injuries.

At 8:20 a.m., a 56-year-old man was struck by an enemy UAV in the Korabelnyi district; he was taken to the hospital with a blast injury.

Around 8:40 a.m. in the Central district, the enemy attacked a 67-year-old woman with a drone. She sustained a blast injury, concussion, and acute stress reaction; she will be treated on an outpatient basis.

At 9:00 a.m. in the Korabelnyi district, the invaders dropped explosives from a drone on two men, aged 61 and 62, who were walking down the street. They sustained blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to their limbs and are currently in the hospital.

At around 9:20 a.m. in the Central district of Kherson, a 15-year-old boy was injured in a Russian drone attack while he was inside a building at the time of the strike. The teenager suffered a concussion, a blast injury, and a closed head injury. He was taken to the hospital in moderate condition.

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In addition, a woman who was injured when a Russian drone struck a bus in Bilozerka on May 13 sought medical attention. The 60-year-old victim was hospitalized with blast trauma and a concussion.

As reported by Ukrinform, over the past 24 hours in the Kherson region, one person was killed, and 23 were injured as a result of Russian shelling.

Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service