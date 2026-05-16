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Kremlin: Putin Set For Official Visit To China This Week

Kremlin: Putin Set For Official Visit To China This Week


2026-05-16 05:05:03
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Russian President Vladimir Putin will embark on an official two-day visit to China beginning May 19, the Kremlin announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the Kremlin said Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping will discuss ways to further deepen bilateral ties and enhance the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between Moscow and Beijing. The two leaders are also expected to exchange views on a range of regional and international issues.

The statement added that Putin will meet with Chinese Premier Li Qiang for talks on prospects for bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

Putin's last visit to China took place from Aug. 31 to Sept. 3, 2025.

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Gulf Times

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