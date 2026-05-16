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EFES-2026 Exercise Participants Fulfill Coastal Assault Task From Sea (VIDEO)

EFES-2026 Exercise Participants Fulfill Coastal Assault Task From Sea (VIDEO)


2026-05-16 05:04:15
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 16. During the EFES-2026 multinational joint exercise held in Türkiye, the next tasks were successfully carried out, a source in the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense told Trend.

According to the exercise plan, military personnel from the participating countries conducted a coastal assault from the sea.

Groups on high-speed boats approached the positions of the simulated enemy located along the coast. Under intense fire support, they then landed ashore, overcame engineering obstacles, and swiftly neutralized the defensive positions.

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