Azerbaijan Plans To Restore Multiple Settlements In Karabakh And East Zangezur Until 2035

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Up to 200 cities, villages, and settlements are planned to be restored in Azerbaijan's Karabakh and East Zangezur by 2035, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communication Vusal Gasimli said at the Second Forum of Solidarity of Non-Governmental Organizations of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) member countries, Trend reports.

According to him, in 2025, the gross domestic product of the entire Turkic world will already exceed $2.1 trillion. This indicator places Turkic countries among the top 10 economic areas with the strongest economic potential in the world.

Gasimli recalled that last year, trade turnover between Turkic states exceeded $1.3 trillion.

"Our population has already reached 180 million, and our total area is 4.5 million square kilometers. This is larger than the territory of the European Union.

Today, the OTS provides about 1% of the world's population, 2% of the world economy, and more than 3% of world trade," he explained.

The executive director emphasized that last year, the OTS member countries had high economic growth rates.

--