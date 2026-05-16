Next Group Of Former Idps Departs For Azerbaijan's Jabrayil And Khojaly
Those returning to their homelands are families who had been temporarily settled in various regions of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.
At this stage, 77 people, including 18 families, have been relocated to Shukurbeyli village. Besides, 10 families - 33 people were sent to Badara, 10 families - 60 people to Tazabina, 9 families - 33 people to Khanabad, 4 families - 22 people to Ballija, 4 families - 18 people to Khanyurdu, and 4 families - 13 people to Dashbulag.--
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