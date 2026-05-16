Next Group Of Former Idps Departs For Azerbaijan's Jabrayil And Khojaly

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The next groups of former internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been sent to Shukurbayli village in the Jabrayil district and Badara, Tazabina, Khanyurdu, Khanabad, Ballija, and Dashbulag villages in the Khojaly district of Azerbaijan, Trend 's Karabakh bureau reports.

Those returning to their homelands are families who had been temporarily settled in various regions of the country, mainly in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings.

At this stage, 77 people, including 18 families, have been relocated to Shukurbeyli village. Besides, 10 families - 33 people were sent to Badara, 10 families - 60 people to Tazabina, 9 families - 33 people to Khanabad, 4 families - 22 people to Ballija, 4 families - 18 people to Khanyurdu, and 4 families - 13 people to Dashbulag.

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