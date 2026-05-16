Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan's Fergana Region Discusses Drone Projects With China's Fly Sky Technology

Uzbekistan's Fergana Region Discusses Drone Projects With China's Fly Sky Technology


2026-05-16 05:04:13
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, May 16. Uzbekistan's Fergana region and China's Fly Sky Technology discussed investment projects in robotics, software systems, and agricultural drones, Trend reports via the Fergana Regional Administration.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Fergana region governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Fly Sky Technology Director Zhou Zongkou.

During the talks, the Chinese side presented proposals on the development of intelligent robots designed for cleaning solar panels, as well as software solutions and production of modern unmanned aerial vehicles for agricultural use.

The sides noted the growing demand for such technologies and discussed issues related to training qualified specialists, creating new jobs, and involving young people in high-tech industries.

--

MENAFN16052026000187011040ID1111124291



Trend News Agency

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search