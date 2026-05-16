Uzbekistan's Fergana Region Discusses Drone Projects With China's Fly Sky Technology

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's Fergana region and China's Fly Sky Technology discussed investment projects in robotics, software systems, and agricultural drones, Trend reports via the Fergana Regional Administration.

The issues were reviewed during a meeting between Fergana region governor Khayrullo Bozorov and Fly Sky Technology Director Zhou Zongkou.

During the talks, the Chinese side presented proposals on the development of intelligent robots designed for cleaning solar panels, as well as software solutions and production of modern unmanned aerial vehicles for agricultural use.

The sides noted the growing demand for such technologies and discussed issues related to training qualified specialists, creating new jobs, and involving young people in high-tech industries.

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