Qazaqgaz Aimaq Plans To Utilize Drones To Spot Methane Leaks In Gas Networks

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)QazaqGaz Aimaq will use drones equipped with methane detection systems to monitor gas networks and detect leaks, Trend reports via the company.

According to the company, the initiative is aimed at improving industrial safety through remote monitoring technologies.

One of the key tools to be deployed is an unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with a BL-CH4 laser methane detector capable of surveying gas pipelines from the air.

--