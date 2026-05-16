Notorious Design Group Announces Upcoming Release Of Graffiti Artist Trading Card Collection Drop 2









The Graffiti Artist Trading Card Collection

According to the company, Drop 1 generated demand from collectors, street art enthusiasts, and retail partners, leading to two sellouts following the initial release.

“This collection is about more than just art. It is about showcasing the talent that has shaped visual culture in streets, neighborhoods, and cities worldwide,” said Bent of NDG.

Drop 1 featured artists representing multiple countries and artistic styles, combining limited-edition releases with collectible variations and inserts intended for collectors and street art enthusiasts.

“Graffiti was never meant to stay in one place. We are taking it off the walls and putting it in people's hands,” added Flex of NDG.

Historically, graffiti culture has existed largely outside traditional art institutions, with recognition often coming directly from creative communities and public spaces. NDG stated that the collection was designed to create broader accessibility for collectors, retailers, and audiences interested in street art culture through a collectible format.

The company's recent releases have also generated media coverage across multiple publications and platforms, while NDG's Graffiti Artist Trading Card Collection is currently available through Street Artist Collection and select retail partners. The company stated that future releases and artist collaborations are currently in development as the collection continues to expand.

About Notorious Design Group

Notorious Design Group (NDG) is a creative company focused on street art, collectibles, and culture-driven design projects. The company develops trading card collections, apparel, artwork, and creative collaborations centered around graffiti culture and visual storytelling. Through its Graffiti Artist Trading Card Collection, NDG works with artists from around the world to create limited-edition collectibles inspired by global street art communities.

Media Contact

Company: Notorious Design Group (NDG)

Notorious Andrei Smith

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Website: Street Artist Collection

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