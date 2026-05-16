Job Vacancy: Alappuzha Medical College Hiring Assistant Professors For Dermatology Dept!

Alappuzha: The Alappuzha Govt. T.D. Medical College is looking to hire two Assistant Professors for its Dermatology department. The positions are on a contract basis.

A walk-in interview for these posts will be held on May 25 at 11 AM in the Principal's office.

So, who can apply? Candidates need to have an MD in D.V. & L. (Dermatology, Venereology and Leprosy) or an equivalent DNB course from a recognised university. They must also have at least three years of teaching experience, including their PG period, as required by the Indian Medical Council.

On top of that, one year of experience as a Senior Resident is a must. A permanent registration certificate from the Kerala State Medical Council is also mandatory.

If you're interested, you need to show up for the interview on the given date. Make sure to bring all your original documents proving your date of birth, address, educational qualifications, and experience. You'll also need one set of certified photocopies of these documents. Please note that you will have to cover your own travel expenses.

For any more details, you can call this number: 0477-2282611.