East Amman Investors Association Holds HR Session On Performance Management

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) -- The East Amman Industrial Investors Association organized a specialized session titled "From Assessment to Impact" as part of its "Human Resources Learning Community" initiative, aimed at enhancing knowledge exchange and strengthening professional competencies in the industrial sector.

The session was held in cooperation with the Employment in Jordan (EJ2030) Project, implemented by German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and funded by the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

According to a statement issued by the association on Saturday, the session addressed key topics related to performance management within industrial and factory work environments, with the participation of human resources specialists and professionals representing a number of industrial companies.

Participants discussed effective and ineffective performance management practices, mechanisms for developing evaluation systems to enhance employee efficiency and productivity, and challenges facing human resources departments in performance measurement and job evaluation processes.

The session also highlighted the impact of bias in employee appraisal systems on workplace fairness and organizational culture. Several case studies and practical examples were presented to support discussions and facilitate the exchange of professional expertise on modern performance evaluation methodologies and best practices.

Discussions further focused on integrating performance management systems with broader human resources functions, including training and development, recruitment, career planning, and talent management, to strengthen institutional efficiency and workforce stability within industrial organizations. A practical case study on performance management implementation within a factory environment was also presented during the session.

The association underlined its commitment to continuing specialized programs and meetings aimed at developing human capital in the industrial sector and promoting a culture of learning and knowledge-sharing among professionals, in support of the competitiveness and sustainability of Jordan's industrial sector.

//Petra// AJ