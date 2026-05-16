Al-Nashama Park Attracts 30,000 Visitors Since Opening In Marj Al-Hamam

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 16 (Petra) -- The Greater Amman Municipality announced that the al-Nashama Park in the Marj al-Hamam area has recorded a strong turnout of families and visitors since its opening, with approximately 30,000 visitors by Friday evening.

The municipality said in a statement issued on Saturday by its media center that the park has become a key recreational destination, reflecting its role as a safe and organized public space serving residents and visitors in the area.

Covering an area of 56 dunams, the park features a modern landscape design and includes designated spaces for picnics, sports, and recreational activities, in addition to playgrounds and facilities constructed to high standards, including provisions for persons with disabilities.

The statement added that green spaces account for around 40 percent of the park's total area, alongside walking paths, outdoor seating areas, children's play zones, and parking facilities, contributing to an integrated and family-friendly environment.

The municipality noted that the al-Nashama Park operates daily from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., calling on visitors to maintain cleanliness and preserve public facilities to ensure the sustainability of the park as a recreational destination for the capital's residents and visitors.

//Petra// AJ