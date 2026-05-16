Tawasul Forum 2026 Kicks Off At Dead Sea

MENAFN - Jordan Times) DEAD SEA - The Tawasul Forum 2026 opened on Saturday at the King Hussein Bin Talal Convention Centre at the Dead Sea, under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Hussein.

The forum features panel sessions on various topics, including AI, star ups, modern media, among others, bringing speakers from across Jordan.

Tawasul is a national dialogue forum organised annually by the Crown Prince Foundation, aimed at creating an interactive platform for exchanging ideas and perspectives on national issues that reflect the realities and aspirations of Jordanian youth and society.