Tawasul Forum 2026 Kicks Off At Dead Sea
The forum features panel sessions on various topics, including AI, star ups, modern media, among others, bringing speakers from across Jordan.
Tawasul is a national dialogue forum organised annually by the Crown Prince Foundation, aimed at creating an interactive platform for exchanging ideas and perspectives on national issues that reflect the realities and aspirations of Jordanian youth and society.
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