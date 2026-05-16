ADB Highlights Report On Project For Regional Digital Corridor Involving Azerbaijan

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has launched a new regional technical assistance project to expand digital integration in the Asia-Pacific region, Trend reports, citing the ADB.

The initiative,“Cross-Border Opportunities through Regional Resilience, Infrastructure, Information, and Open Regulation in Asia and the Pacific (CORRIDOR),” aims to establish regional digital corridors in several countries, including Azerbaijan.

According to a technical assistance report published by the ADB, the project will serve as an operational mechanism for the Asia-Pacific Digital Highway (APDH). The main goal of the initiative is to provide digital connectivity for 1.5 billion people by 2035 and create conditions for mobilizing $20 billion in strategic investments.

In addition to Azerbaijan, the project includes Bangladesh, China, Georgia, India, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.

The technical assistance program will promote the development of digital infrastructure in the region's countries to accelerate economic growth, enhance sustainability, and strengthen competitiveness. One of the project's main priorities will be the development of broadband internet networks, data centers, cloud services, and digital public infrastructure.

In addition, the project aims to develop cross-border digital services, smart border systems, and digital trade. The goal is reportedly to improve the efficiency of supply chains, ensure operational continuity, and accelerate the exchange of information among countries in the region.

The ADB states that the initiative will also include work in the areas of implementing artificial intelligence-based systems, cybersecurity, data management, and harmonizing digital legislation. The project plans to develop model laws, establish regulatory“sandbox” mechanisms, and ensure the interoperability of digital public infrastructure.

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