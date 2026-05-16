WUF13 To Kick Off In Baku Tomorrow

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The 13th session of the World Urban Forum 13 (WUF13), one of the world's most authoritative international platforms in the field of urban development, will begin in Baku tomorrow, May 17, Trend reports.

WUF13 is jointly organized by the UN-Habitat and the Government of Azerbaijan.

The session, which will run through May 22, is dedicated to the theme“Housing the World: Safe and Resilient Cities and Communities.”

The forum is regarded as one of the largest international platforms addressing not only urban planning and architecture, but also global issues related to social development, economic transformation, climate change, and human well-being.

The international platform established by UN-Habitat is aimed at finding global solutions to contemporary challenges. The forum also plays an important role in shaping global urbanization policy by bringing together governments, city leaders, scholars, architects, investors, business representatives, and civil society organizations.

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