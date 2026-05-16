Mercedes-Benz Explores Defense Sector Opportunities, CEO Says

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German automotive giant Mercedes-Benz is considering opportunities in the defense industry amid growing security concerns across Europe, AzerNEWS reports.

According to an interview published by The Wall Street Journal, the company's chief executive officer, Ola Källenius, said the current global environment has made it increasingly necessary for Europe to strengthen its defense capabilities.

“The world is becoming more unstable and less predictable. It is clear that Europe needs to reinforce its defense potential. If we can contribute in this direction, we are ready to do so,” Källenius stated.

He emphasized, however, that defense manufacturing would not become a core business area for the company and would represent only a small portion of its operations compared to the production of passenger and commercial vehicles.

Earlier, German magazine Der Spiegel reported that Franco-German defense company KNDS was in talks to acquire a Mercedes-Benz plant located in Ludwigsfelde near Berlin.