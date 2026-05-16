Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In Azerbaijan To Attend WUF13

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Arrives In Azerbaijan To Attend WUF13


2026-05-16 04:34:49
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Say Sam Al, Deputy Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia and Minister of Land Management, arrived in Azerbaijan on Saturday to attend the 13th Session of the United Nations World Urban Forum (WUF13), AzerNEWS reports.

At Heydar Aliyev International Airport, the Cambodian Deputy PM was welcomed by officials.

MENAFN16052026000195011045ID1111124220



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search