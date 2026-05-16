EFES-2026 Military Exercise Continues With Successful Amphibious Assault

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

The next phase of the multinational joint exercise EFES-2026 held in Türkiye has been successfully completed, AzerNEWS reports, citing Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

The ministry stated that, in line with the exercise scenario, military personnel from participating countries carried out an amphibious assault operation from sea to shore.

Using high-speed boats, the assault groups approached simulated enemy positions located along the coastline. Under intensive fire support, the troops landed onshore, overcame fortified defenses, and neutralized defensive positions within a short period of time.

According to the statement, the operation successfully cleared the coastal area and created secure conditions for the landing of additional amphibious forces.

The EFES-2026 drills are aimed at enhancing coordination, combat readiness, and interoperability among allied and partner forces participating in the large-scale multinational exercise.

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